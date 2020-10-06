'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination Mixup Has Fans Wanting Tom Bergeron Back

Dancing With the Stars' latest episode ended in a slightly chaotic fashion. Per usual, host Tyra Banks announced which couples were safe before she announced which pairs would be in the bottom two. When Banks went to announce the bottom two, she realized that there was a mistake. She previously proclaimed that Cheer star Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were safe. However, she later had to call them back to the stage as they were actually one of the couples in the bottom two alongside actor Anne Heche and her partner Keo Motsepe, who ended up going home. DWTS viewers didn't waste any time in responding to this mix-up. In fact, many of those viewers are expressing their desire to have Tom Bergeron back as the host amidst this awkward elimination moment.

Bergeron originally announced that he was fired from the show back in July. He previously served as the host for the first 28 seasons of DWTS. In an effort to take the show in a new "creative direction," the show brought on Banks as the new host (she is also serving as one of the executive producers). Ever since they announced this change, DWTS fans have voiced their complaints about Bergeron not being on the show anymore, with many of them issuing their criticisms over Banks' hosting abilities in the process.

On Monday night, those fans were especially vocal about wanting Bergeron back, and some even said that such a mix-up wouldn't have happened on his watch. Scroll down to see exactly what DWTS viewers are saying about the whole situation.