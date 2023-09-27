How 'Dancing With the Stars' Paid Tribute to Len Goodman During Season 32 Premiere

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars officially premiered on Monday night. The newest season marks the first since the passing of former head judge Len Goodman, who announced his retirement at the end of Season 31. Naturally, Dancing With the Stars made sure to pay tribute to Goodman during the season premiere, and they did so in touching fashion.

During the premiere, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed the "redesigned and renamed" Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in honor of the late judge. While it looks fairly similar to Mirrorball Trophies of seasons past, the new trophy contains a small plaque at the bottom to indicate its new name. Hough also stressed that there will be another tribute to Goodman "in a few weeks" in the form of a routine performed by the professional dancers.

Before revealing the new trophy during the Season 32 premiere, DWTS announced a major tribute to Goodman by sharing that the Mirrorball Trophy will henceforth be called the "Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy." Dancing With the Stars' executive producer Conrad Green said, "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us." As fans saw on Monday's premiere, they were able to make the dedication official and give fans their first look at the redesigned trophy.

Back in April, it was reported that Goodman "died peacefully, surrounded by his family" in the hospital after a battle with bone cancer. He was 78 years old at the time of his passing. A rep for the DWTS said, "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Dancing With the Stars later released a statement about Goodman's death, stating that he will "always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance." They added, "He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance." In a subsequent message, DWTS added, "We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time."

Months prior to Goodman's passing, he shared his decision to retire from DWTS. At the end of Season 31, he told fans that while it had been a "huge pleasure" to be a part of the show, he wanted to retire in order to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. He said at the time, "I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."