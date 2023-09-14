'Dancing With the Stars' Adds Pro Rylee Arnold, Younger Sister of Lindsay Arnold

Dancing with the Stars is keeping things in the family when it comes to its newest pro dancer. Wednesday, the ABC dance competition announced that 18-year-old Rylee Arnold, the younger sister of Mirrorball champion Lindsay Arnold, would be competing as a pro on Season 32 alongside Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. Rylee took to Instagram not long after to share her excitement at joining Dancing With the Stars officially, having previously competed in 2018 on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors alongside her sister.

"So excited to be joining season 32 of [Dancing With the Stars]," she wrote on social media. "Can't wait for you guys to see me and [Harry Jowsey] on the dance floor." Lindsay also celebrated her little sister's achievement on social media, taking to Instagram with a glowing post of her mini-me. "SECRET'S OUT my beautiful, talented, kind, and perfect baby sis [Rylee Arnold] is a pro this season on [Dancing With the Stars]."

Saying she's proud of her younger sister would be "truly an understatement," the dancer continued. "This girl is the hardest worker, beyond talented, humble, and so kind and she is going to absolutely kill it this season!" Lindsay wrote she's "so so excited to watch my sister shine and have her moment now," encouraging her fans to cast a vote Rylee and Jowsey's way when Season 32 kicks off.

Rylee opened up more about joining Dancing With the Stars to Good Morning America Wednesday, saying she had "dreamt about this moment" for her whole life, having grown up watching her sister compete. "Watching Lindsay on the show was such a fun experience and made me want to do the show even more," said Rylee, recalling attending live shows when she was younger. "I loved watching her perform."

Sister Lindsay has offered Rylee plenty of advice prior to her dancing debut. "Every day she just talked to me about things you might face and things you might do, but one of her biggest things was always be yourself," Rylee said. "Because people want you to be yourself and it's OK to be yourself. You don't want to have to be somebody else." Lindsay added to the outlet that she was "beyond proud" of Rylee and can't wait to watch her "shine and live out her dreams" this season. "I will be her biggest cheerleader all season long," she added. Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.