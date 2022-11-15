'Dancing With the Stars' Double Elimination Sets up Finale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dancing With the Stars' finale is next week, and that meant two more coupes had to be taken out of the competition. The remaining six celebrities are all stellar talents, so this was by far the toughest elimination round of the year. Scroll through to learn who was eliminated (if you were not already watching via Disney+).

Based on the combination of fan voting and judges' scores, the first star knocked out was Trevor Donovan (and pro partner Emma Slater). They received the lowest overall vote/score total and had no way to be saved. Judges then chose between the remaining two couples Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Shangela (Gleb Savchenko). Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough voted to save Shangela. (Len Goodman agreed with their decision.) This means that Durant and Stewart are eliminated.

These exits follow last week's double elimination that knocked out Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino (with pro partner Koko Iwasaki) and Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev). Previously, American Idol alum Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), country singer Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), actress Selma Blair (Sasha Farber) weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were removed from the competition. (Blair withdrew from the competition in Week 5 due to health concerns.)

This double elimination means that these celebrities will compete in the finals: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. (Click here for information on how to subscribe to Disney+.) The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.