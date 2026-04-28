‘MasterChef: Global Gauntlet’: The Judges Try a Moroccan Dish in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Auditions are continuing for MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Auditions Day 3 (Africa),” airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “The audition rounds continue with eight new home cooks facing off for a chance to represent Africa.”

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“The cooks must take risks and bring the flavor in order to earn a place in the competition,” the logline continues. “Only five cooks will secure an apron.” The clip sees MasterChef hopeful Nora from Las Vegas representing Moroccan heritage with a braised lamb tagine. It’s a sweet and savory dish, and it’s a little crazy, but Nora says she’s a “beautiful crazy.” Judge Tiffany Derry, meanwhile, compliments her dish while also pointing out that her fashion sense is pretty great as well, since they are both wearing black and pink.

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Season 16 of MasterChef, which was officially ordered by Fox last fall along with a 17th season, premiered on April 15. Dubbed MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, the season has America’s greatest home cooks stepping into the kitchen to represent their ethnic roots in hopes of becoming America’s Next MasterChefs. In the spirit of the World Cup coming to America this summer, the competition brings the homecooks representing four worldwide regions to the MasterChef kitchen, where heritage, heart, and high stakes collide.”

“MasterChef remains a standout series for FOX, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” said Yasmin Rawji, Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Fox Entertainment at the time of the renewal. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart, and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET: L-R: Auditioner and Host/Judge Gordon Ramsay. MASTERCHEF: GLOBAL GAUNTLET Auditions Day 3 (Africa) airs Wednesday, April 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Geoff George /FOX

Regions included so far are Europe and Asia-Pacific, so there is much to look forward to and many more dishes for the judges to try. Whether or not Nora’s Moroccan dish and her matching outfit will be enough to send her through to the next round remains to be seen, but fans will have to tune in to see what happens.

Take a look at the exclusive sneak peek above from the new episode of MasterChef: Global Gauntlet, airing on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes of MasterChef are available.