Shannon Elizabeth Reportedly Earned Huge Sum Her First Week on OnlyFans

Shannon Elizabeth is making major bank in her new chapter of life.

The American Pie star has brought in “more than seven figures” on OnlyFans since launching her profile on April 16, PEOPLE reported Monday, citing an insider source.

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The 52-year-old actress, who does not feature full nudity in her content, is “really making a name for herself” on the adult subscription platform, and is “super happy she now gets to take control and be engaged with her fans,” the source added.

Shannon Elizabeth at the 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on January 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

In the first 11 days of her time on OnlyFans, Elizabeth shared 26 posts to her profile, which teases fans in its bio with an inside look at “the side of me that doesn’t make it into movies–more playful, spontaneous, and completely unscripted.”

The Scary Movie actress, who also describes herself as “a little mischievous” in her bio, adds, “If you’ve ever been curious what I’m really like… You’re about to find out.”

Elizabeth’s OnlyFans account launch date coincides with the day she filed for divorce from Simon Borchert, whom she married in 2021. “Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” the actress added of her new OnlyFans endeavor, calling the platform “the future.”

“This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she noted.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Shannon Elizabeth attends Comic Con Liverpool 2020 on March 08, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

Elizabeth isn’t the only Hollywood star to find success on OnlyFans, with Denise Richards telling PEOPLE in February 2025 that it was “quite lucrative.”

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave also launched an OnlyFans in 2025, revealing that within six months of posting “fetish” content with her long hair, she earned more than what she had been offered for appearing on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Lily Allen was another celeb to dabble in non-explicit OnlyFans content, revealing in 2024 that she was earning more money sharing photos of her feet online than she was from her streaming royalties.