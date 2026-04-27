‘Menace II Society’ and ‘Set It Off’ Actor Is ‘Now on Life Support,’ According to His Mother

An actor is in the hospital fighting for his life, and his family says they need help with medical bills. Samuel Monroe Jr., who starred in films like Menace II Society and The Player’s Club, is reportedly on life support, according to his family.

TMZ reports his wife says she and their family have created a GoFundMe as his medical bills continue to pile up. The online fundraiser reads in part: “The funds raised will go directly toward covering his mounting medical bills and providing for his children during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden on Samuel’s family and ensure that Kingston and Brooklynn have the support they need while their father fights for his life.”

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The last few months of his life have been challenging, as the post reads: “[He is] a beloved husband, father, and stepfather who has been bravely fighting for his life over the past nine months. After being diagnosed with meningitis, Samuel has endured two brain surgeries and is now on life support. His family—including his children Kingston (12) and Brooklynn (11), his wife Shawna, his mother Joyce, and his siblings—has been by his side every step of the way, hoping and praying for his recovery.”

The family is also asking for prayers as he remains on life support. His mother has also shared a plea on social media.

“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support. God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son. to the moon and back 100 times. ” she wrote on Facebook.

Monroe Jr. is 52. He’s also starred in Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Juice in the Hood and Set It Off. He’s also pursued music.