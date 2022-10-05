'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Songs and Dances Revealed for Season 31

Disney Night is an annual part of Dancing With the Stars, with contestants dancing to songs from all parts of the company's history. This year though, Disney Night will be a little more specific for the first ever Disney+ Night. The duos will dance to songs from movies and shows only available on the streaming platform, which also happens to be the exclusive home of DWTS Season 31. The full dance itinerary was released on Wednesday.

The night will kick off with the pro dancers and troupe performing to "Colombia, Me Encanto," which was featured in the Disney Animation Studios movie Encanto. The husband-and-wife dance duo Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will give a special performance set to "That's How You Know" from Enchanted. Lastly, the dance troupe will perform a routine set to "Try Everything" from Zootopia to celebrate the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company's establishment (even though Zootopia is only six years old).

Here is the lineup for the Monday, Oct. 10 episode:

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Charleston to "A Star Is Born" from Hercules

Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to "The Muppet Show Theme" from The Muppet Show

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine to "Wait for It" from Hamilton

Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman

Charli D'Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz routine to "'The Simpsons' Main Title Theme" from The Simpsons

Heidi D'Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to "One Way or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Samba to "Life Is a Highway" from Cars

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to "Finally Free" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Luca

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Charleston to "Dig a Little Deeper" from The Princess and the Frog

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz routine to "Remember Me" from Coco

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to "Mr. Blue Sky" from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

DWTS Season 31 is the first season to be streaming live exclusively on Disney+. Each episode starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Since the stream is available nationwide, viewers in all time zones can finally vote for their favorite couples. Viewers in Canada and Puerto Rico can also participate. The couples already eliminated this season are Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd; Teresa Giudice and Pashkov; and Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel.