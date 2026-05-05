Dolores Catania’s ‘RHORI’ Reunion Absence, Explained

Despite Dolores Catania being the anchor for introducing the cast of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, she won’t be at the Season 1 reunion. Catania is close friends with Liz Mcgraw on the show and has made several appearances throughout the season thus far.

Recently, Catania revealed on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast that she would not be attending the reunion. An insider spoke with Reality Blurb about why she’ll be absent.

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“Dolores wasn’t invited to the RHORI reunion for a few reasons,” they shared. “First, she is back to filming RHONJ. That was and is her primary show. And that obviously will be occupying her time.” The insider noted that, while Catania wasn’t filming RHONJ for a bit due to it being paused, Bravo “gave her a friend of role on RHORI.”

“But, for as chaotic and dramatic as these women are, she wasn’t really involved in any of the drama,” they continued. “She was ancillary in terms of being more of a sweet background character. She didn’t need to make a name for herself as the main cast members did, and she didn’t attempt to. Due to this,” the source continued, adding, “the reunion won’t be any worse for the wear without her in it, and thus, Bravo probably didn’t feel the need to bring her up for it.” The insider also added that if Catania “had been involved in a major altercation,” Bravo “would have had to include her.”

“But she was simply a friend of and a great bridge to get people invested in these amazing new women,” they added. “While it may come off as weird to not see her as she was in the season, Bravo clearly remains invested in her as a star of the network. There wasn’t anyone else they gave another show from RHONJ during the pause, and that clearly says something.”

Production on The Real Housewives of New Jersey has resumed, with Catania and sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga also returning. Catania has been a staple on the show for several seasons having close ties to the OG cast. She was promoted to a full time role in Season 7.