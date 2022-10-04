'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Totally Snubbed a Celebrity in the Audience

Every week, Tyra Banks somehow finds herself in the midst of a controversy thanks to her Dancing With the Stars hosting gig. This time, Banks had a bit of a faux pas as she addressed the fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were in the audience for Monday night's show to support Charli D'Amelio. Although, she seemingly snubbed Charli's sister, Dixie D'Amelio, who was sitting right beside the famous couple.

Banks acknowledged that Kardashian, Travis, and his son Landon Barker were in the audience to support Charli, who is dating Landon. However, she appeared to gloss over the fact that Dixie was sitting with them and did not address the fact that she was also in the audience. Unfortunately, for Banks, that wasn't her only faux pas from the night. When she did address who was in the audience to support Charli, she mistakenly referred to Landon as "Logan." Naturally, Twitter users had a field day with Banks' mix-up.

Charli and Landon have reportedly been dating for a few months now. It was originally reported in June that the pair were dating, per PEOPLE. An insider told the outlet, "They're seeing each other, and it's early stages." Now that Charli is in the full swing of things on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Mark Ballas, her boyfriend and his family have clearly come out to support her endeavor. In an interview with Page Six, Charli discussed what it meant for Landon to support her DWTS journey.

"Landon knows that I'm doing this. He's with me every step of the way throughout this journey. Travis and Kourtney, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well," Charli told the publication shortly after the cast was first revealed. "I think, overall, it's just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me." She went on to say that Landon is "awesome" about hyping her up and that she was "glad" that he would be there to support her. Charli continued, "He's excited for me. He's always super sweet and excited whenever I'm excited about something."

Charli isn't the only member of her family competing in the series. Her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, is also vying for the Mirrorball Trophy alongside her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Both of the D'Amelios made it through Monday night's elimination, which saw the show saying goodbye to Cheryl Ladd.