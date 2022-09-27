'DWTS': Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan React When Asked If Their Chemistry Is 'Real'

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan's chemistry in the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars was undeniable. The pair performed a rumba routine to Elvis Presley's "Always on My Mind," and their routine prompted co-host Alfonso Ribeiro to question whether their chemistry was "real" or not. While speaking to Us Weekly, the duo opened up about the topic even further with Slater even saying how surprised she was that the question was even asked.

Following their routine, Ribeiro asked the pair about their chemistry on the dancefloor. He questioned, "I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?" Donovan then responded, "If you're really doing a good job acting, it all comes from the truth so there's something real in every performance." When they spoke about the question after the episode, Slater admitted that she was "so glad" that her partner was the one who answered.

The pro dancer began, "I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'That question! Like, wow, just out the blue.' But I think Trevor's right, like, and we've spoken about this too — and by the way, we genuinely get on really well, like, rehearsals go so quick." She continued, "We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier. But then when Alfonso asked that question, I was so glad you answered because I was like, 'I can't.'" Donovan also spoke about the moment and said that his answer was "100 percent truthful." The actor went on to explain that it's not completely unorthodox to have chemistry with someone you're working with if the role calls for it.

"A lot of the movies I do, it's [the] romantic lead and you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes," Donovan explained. "And you're with someone who [could] very well be married or that you just met or you're not in a relationship and so you have to create that and luckily, we've had a few weeks of getting to know each other to become friends and break down that wall and be comfortable with it. … I just answered as truthfully as I could, and it is the truth." In the end, the judges picked up on Donovan and Slater's chemistry, as well. The pair walked away with a score of 30/40 for the night and will be back to compete the following week.