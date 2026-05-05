New Report Claims Canceled ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Will Air Soon

We may see Taylor Frankie Paul’s cancelled season of The Bachelorette overall. Reality Blurb reports the show will air this summer.

Days before the premiere episode was scheduled to air, the season was put on pause amid the domestic violence case between Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The case has since been resolved, with Utah police opting not to press charges against Paul in the case.

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ABC executives have explained that the future of the season airing was still debating. Now, popular Bachelor blogger Reality Steve revealed that his sources told him that Taylor’s season will air.

“And not only that,” he said. “It’s not getting dumped on a streamer. It’s gonna air on ABC this summer. Now ABC’s upfronts are coming next week. My guess is that’s when they will announce they’ve officially moved forward and are going to play Taylor Frankie Paul’s season this summer on ABC.” Steve noted he didn’t “think it was going anywhere” due to ABC saying they were going to “pause” Taylor’s season when they made their initial announcement regarding it.

“You would have just said we’re done and this show is never airing,” he added. “It’s supposed to air this summer on ABC, which is a little surprising to me, because, remember, when you’re airing on a network, you have to carve out – this show is usually eleven weeks long. You have to carve out eleven different Sundays or Mondays.”

“Considering we now know there’s going to be a Bachelor season that will probably film in September through November and go back to their normal schedule, I would think they’d want Taylor Frankie Paul’s season to be done airing by the time the next Bachelor season starts,” he added. “That doesn’t mean the next Bachelor is going to be from her season, but just to keep on the schedule that they normally have. So that is the latest. I expect to hear an official announcement coming from people at ABC sometime in the next couple of weeks,” Steve said.