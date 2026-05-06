Cops Called to Frankie Valli’s House

Police were called to Frankie Valli’s house on Sunday following reports of an alleged domestic dispute.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Los Angeles home of the 92-year-old Four Seasons singer just after 5 p.m. after getting a call claiming that someone had violated a restraining order related to a domestic dispute, TMZ reports.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Frankie Valli attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The outlet reported that the call involved a 38-year-old male, who sources identified as Frankie’s son Francesco, but when police arrived at the property, he was gone and there were no arrests made.

A rep for Valli told PEOPLE of the incident, “This is a private family matter, and it was resolved before the authorities arrived.”

Dispatch audio obtained by the outlet indicated that the suspect in question was “banging on the door demanding entry.” By the time police responded to the home, there was no evidence of a crime discovered, but another call “generated” at the house soon after for a “family dispute— restraining order violation.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 21: Francesco Valli and his father Frankie Valli attend Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons star unveiling at the “Las Vegas Walk Of Stars” in front of Paris Las Vegas on March 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Frankie and his son Emilio were granted a three-year restraining order against Francesco in April 2024, after Francesco was accused of attempting to break into Frankie’s property. Emilio claimed in the court filing that Francesco “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” him and Frankie, accusing him of erratic behavior, suspected drug use and selling off their father’s belongings, as per TMZ.

Court documents indicated that the alleged threats against Emilio and Frankie had been happening for “several months” but had escalated after Frankie financially cut off Francesco, as per PEOPLE.

The court ruled at the time that Francesco was to have no contact with Emilio or Frankie, requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from their homes, cars, and workplaces until the restraining order expired in April 2027.

Frankie is father to Francesco and twins, Emilio and Brando, with his third wife, Randy Clohessy, and shares daughters Celia, Antonia, and Francine with his first wife, Mary Mandel. Celia and Francine both died in 1980 at 25 and 20 years old, respectively.