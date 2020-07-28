'Counting On': Why Jinger Duggar's Instagram Might Have Made a Major Change

✖

Counting On fans are not afraid to speak their minds when it comes to the Duggar family. Over the past several months, Jinger Duggar has been active on Instagram by posting photos of her growing family and chronicling her new business ventures. But, as Cheat Sheet noted, some fans have criticized Duggar for posting pictures that appear to be too staged. The publication went on to report that Duggar may have listened to her fans' comments about her Instagram feed and subsequently changed things up.

Some of Duggar's Instagram posts have drawn some criticism from her fans. Over the last few months, her content on the social media platform changed from being lighthearted to being slightly more severe. As Cheat Sheet reported, her content previously had few mentions of religion. More recently, her posts seemed to focus solely on her family and faith. However, based on some of the latest content that she has posted, it looks like Duggar took some notes from her fans. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Counting On star's material seems to be slightly more relatable and lighthearted. For example, on July 10, Duggar posted a sweet and silly photo of herself, giving her husband Jeremy Vuolo a hug, which came alongside a lovely caption about their relationship. She wrote, "We have the best laughs together, enjoy the deepest conversations, and make the most memories anywhere we go. I guess that's just one of the perks of marrying your best friend I love you to the moon and back, Jeremy Joseph."

Of course, both Duggar and Vuolo are likely focusing on more important things than the criticism that they've received concerning Instagram. Not only did they recently start a new business venture together (the two launched their new podcast, The Hope We Hold, in June), but they are also preparing to welcome their second child together. In late May, the pair announced that they were expecting another child months after Duggar experienced a miscarriage.

Duggar and Vuolo confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE. They released a statement that read, "We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited." Duggar also shared that the couple's two-year-old daughter Felicity "doesn't quite understand everything yet… but she, she comes up to my belly and says, 'Baby. Baby.'"