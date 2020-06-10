'Counting On': Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Start Latest Career Venture

✖

Counting On star Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have an exciting announcement for their fans. On Instagram, the duo announced that they were launching their own podcast, The Hope We Hold. As of right now, Jinger and Jeremy have released two episodes of the podcast with the third being released on Wednesday.

While it's only been a few days since they launched their podcast, the Counting On stars have already received a great deal of positive feedback from their fans regarding their latest venture. On Sunday, Jinger even penned a message to her fans thanking them for all of their support amidst the release of The Hope We Hold, which features the couple discussing their faith. The reality star wrote, alongside a photo of herself and her husband snuggled up together whilst holding coffee mugs, "Jer and I have been a bit overwhelmed by the positive feedback and support you’ve given for the new podcast!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jun 7, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

The news about Jinger and Jeremy's podcast comes only a couple of weeks after the pair announced that they were expecting their second child together. The couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE on May 28, noting that they were expecting their second baby girl (Jinger and Jeremy are already parents to a daughter, Felicity). Jinger told the publication, “We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we’re just really, really excited.”

While the TLC personality went on to share that she and her husband have told their almost two-year-old daughter about the news, but she doesn't quite understand the situation just yet. Jinger added, “We told her, but she doesn't quite understand everything yet. Not being 2 yet, but she, she comes up to my belly and says, ‘Baby. Baby.’” The couple previously dealt with a painful situation prior to this exciting news, as Jinger experienced a miscarriage in the fall. While Jeremy shared that the experience was "very difficult and definitely a trial for us," they couldn't be more excited about welcoming the newest addition to their family. Jeremy also told PEOPLE, “Having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting."