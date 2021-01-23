Tour 'Counting On' Star Jinger Duggar's Los Angeles Home

While most of the Duggar family call Arkansas home, Counting On stars Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, live in Los Angeles. The couple moved there in July 2019 after living in Laredo, Texas. Jeremy, a former Major League Soccer player, moved to the City of Angeles to start his graduate studies at The Master's Seminary. The couple and their two daughters, Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, 2 months, have a spacious home, which they have often shown off on their Instagram pages.

Jinger and Jeremy announced plans to move to California in March 2019, sharing with fans that "God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. After prayer and counsel, the two decided to join Grace Community Church while Jeremy studies at The Master's Seminary. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” the couple wrote at the time. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

The couple reportedly pays $4,000 per month in rent, according to an August 2019 Radar Online report. The home they moved into was reportedly listed at $685,000. It was built in 1953 and remodeled in 2015. It coves 2,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and two baths. It has a two-car garage and fruit trees around the property.

Jinger and Jeremy still appear on Counting On, but it is not clear how much longer that will be the case. In December, a source told The Sun the two are having "deep conversations" about quitting the TLC series to begin pursuing their own interests. "The contracts with the network are a bit crazy, they are very locked in and it stops them from making money in many other ways," the source said, later describing the situation as "horrible."

The contract reportedly impedes their attempts to start a lifestyle brand and they reportedly make just $1,500 each per episode. They are also reportedly interested in starting their own TV projects. This situation is not playing out on their public Instagram pages though. Scroll on for a look at their home, through the intimate photos they share on social media.