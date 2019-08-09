Here’s How Much Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Are Reportedly Paying for Their Spacious L.A. Pad

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s move to the sunny city of Los Angeles is coming at a hefty price. According to Radar Online, the couple’s move from Arkansas to California is seeing them shell out a total of $4,000 per month in rent. After moving out of their 1,500 square foot Laredo, Texas home, they are now living it up in a much larger San Fernando Valley home.

You can see photos of the spacious property on Radar Online by clicking here.

Built in 1953 and completely remodeled in 2015, the “contemporary” style home sprawls more than 2,000 square feet and boasts four bedrooms and two baths, an insider told the outlet. It also features a two-car garage, a spacious yard, and fruit trees that surround the property.

The home is reportedly listed at $685,000 with rent estimated to be $4,000 per month.

As was previously reported, the Vuolos, who share 1-year-old daughter Felicity, moved to Southern California in July. They had announced in March that they would be making the move so that Jeremy could begin his studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.”

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” the statement concluded. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

The announcement had come after the couple had been spotted visiting California only months before. During that trip, they had visited numerous tourist spots, including a number of art museums, the Huntington Library Botanical Gardens, and Steeple House coffee shop.

Since making the big move, Vuolo and her husband certainly haven’t been shy when it comes to documenting their new life in a new state, which is already seeing them treated as A-listers. In late July, the couple attended the premiere of Discovery’s Serengeti, with Vuolo spotted sporting heels and pants while strutting the red carpet.

The couple have also spent plenty of time familiarizing themselves with their new location, sharing several family photos of themselves at farmer’s markets, various restaurants, and even several parks.