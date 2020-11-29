Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Share Update From Newborn Daughter's First Checkup

✖

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are sharing even more updates about their newborn daughter Evangeline. The couple welcomed their daughter at the end of November. They also share a 2-year-old daughter Felicity.

Jeremy recently posted a photo from baby Evangeline's first checkup on his Instagram Story. In the snap, the couple, wearing masks, can be seen cradling their baby girl for her first checkup with her pediatrician. Jinger's mom Michelle Duggar, wearing a bandana as a face covering, can also be seen in the snap, as she tagged along with her granddaughter's appointment. Jeremy's post on his Instagram Story comes shortly after the couple revealed that they had welcomed another baby girl into their family. The duo announced the exciting news on Wednesday on the family's TLC blog.

(Photo: Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram)

"We’ve got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Jeremy shared. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel." Jinger went on to explain the meaning behind their daughter's name, as she added, "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph."

The couple wrote that their elder daughter Felicity "is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future." In addition to sharing the news via their blog, both Jinger and Jeremy also took to social media to comment on the exciting news. On her personal Instagram account, Jinger posted a photo of herself in the hospital giving her newborn daughter a kiss. She captioned the photo with, "Evangeline Jo Vuolo has arrived! We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!"

Jinger and Jeremy announced that they were expecting their second child together in May. Their announcement came months after Jinger dealt with a pregnancy loss in the fall of 2019. "In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us," Jinger told PEOPLE in May about her miscarriage. "It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty." Her husband added at the time that "having that little one healthy in the womb, and growing strong, is so exciting."