Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Announce Move to Los Angeles

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo are dreaming bigger than Texas, the Counting On couple announcing that they are moving to California.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple confirmed that they will be picking up shop and baby and trading in the “everything’s bigger” mentality of the Lone Star State for the sunny skies of Los Angeles, California this July. The move comes as Vuolo begins his graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple announced.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family,” their statement concluded. “Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

The couple had recently visited California, where they spent time at a number of art museums, the Huntington Library Botanical Gardens, and Steeple House coffee shop.

The move will come just three years after they wed on November 5, 2016 at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, surrounded by more than 1,000 family and friends. Duggar and Vuolo had first met in 2015 and began courting a short while later in June of 2016. Just one month after their courting began, Vuolo popped the question.

After the couple tied the knot, they relocated from their home in Arkansas to Laredo, Texas, where they began their family, welcoming daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo in July of 2018.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long,” the couple announced Felicity’s birth on the Duggar family site. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

Little Felicity, Duggar and Vuolo’s first child together, recently rang in her 8-month birthday by checking another major milestone off her list. Sharing a video earlier this month, Duggar revealed that Felicity is now mobile, the little one now able to crawl.

