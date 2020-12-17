'Counting On': Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo May Leave Show Over Contract Dispute

✖

Counting On stars Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo already live far from the Duggar family in Arkansas and could be distancing themselves on a business level as well. Jinger and Vuolo are reportedly considering leaving the series due to a contract dispute and an interest in other opportunities. The couple, who married in 2016, moved to Los Angeles last year. They are parents to daughters Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, who was born in November.

Jinger and Vuolo notably did not announce Evangeline's birth through TLC and Counting On, which sparked some speculation that their relationship with TLC has soured. According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, this is the case. "Yes. It's not definite yet, but they are having deep conversations about quitting," the source claimed. "The contracts with the network are a bit crazy, they are very locked in and it stops them from making money in many other ways."

The source pointed out that the Vuolos are not allowed to make other TV appearances and their money is "controlled." It is "horrible," the source said, and it does not help their efforts to build their own lifestyle brand. "They've had discussions with family members and the network about leaving, and they are unsurprisingly desperate to keep them signed on for years to come," the source told The Sun, adding that the couple makes just $1,500 each per episode.

Jinger, 26, and Vuolo, 33, reportedly signed a four-year contract, which ends in 2022. The insider said Jinger is stinking it could be "time to step away" from the cameras, especially since the couple is working on their own projects in Los Angeles. "They would also be interested in getting involved in other TV projects in the future, but right now they are prevented from doing so," the source said.

Jinger's sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, also expressed issues with the "control" over their lives, which led to their decision to leave the show in 2017. Dillard, who has shared several different reasons for leaving, once told fans TLC refused to release them from a "bogus contract." In October, Jill told PEOPLE major decisions like jobs and where they could live was "taken away from us," adding, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'"

The Vuolos lived in Laredo, Texas until last year, when they moved to Los Angeles. They recently started their own business, Hope & Stead, started a podcast, and plan to release their book The Hope We Hold in May. They welcomed Evangeline on Sunday, Nov. 22.