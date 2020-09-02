'Counting On': Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Name of Baby Girl

✖

On Aug. 21, Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed their second child together. A little over a week after they revealed that exciting news, the couple has opened up about the name that they gave their little one. According to E! News, Duggar revealed her newborn daughter's name on Thursday, telling fans that her child's name is Evelyn Mae Forsyth.

Duggar revealed her daughter's name on Instagram. The reality star posted a couple of new photos of baby Evelyn to announce the news. Alongside those photos, Duggar wrote that she and her husband initially had some trouble picking out a name for their bundle of joy. But, they eventually settled on her classic and "elegant" moniker. She wrote, "I wanted her name to be perfect and elegant! We had a hard time deciding but after a few days finally settled on “Evy Mae” and we think it fits her perfectly!"

Duggar and Forsyth, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Gideon, originally released a statement to E! News about the birth of their daughter. They told the outlet, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!" They went on to describe baby Evelyn's personality, saying that they can already tell that she has a sweet demeanor. They added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

The Counting On stars announced that they were expecting their second child back in March. At the time, they posted a photo of themselves and their young son and wrote, "Yes, it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" The couple wed in 2017 and welcomed their son the following year. Shortly after they found out that they were expecting their first child, Duggar told Us Weekly that she was thrilled to be starting a family with Forsyth by her side. She told the publication, "I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!"