'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Austin Forsyth

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar has welcomed baby number two, with husband Austin Forsyth. The new Duggar family baby was born on Friday. The couple issued a statement to E! News, saying, "To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long!"

The couple added, "She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!" It was back in March that the Forsyth family revealed the news of their new baby, writing in an Instagram post, "Yes, it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

The new baby comes after the couple opened up about their previous miscarriage in 2019. "We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means 'God satisfies,'" Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram in July 2019. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus." She later spoke with Us Weekly about her extended family welcoming babies in the wake of her tragic loss. "Meeting the babies, I feel like that may be hard," she said, "But it’s not like I’m upset that I’ve lost my baby. I still am excited for them. But you think, ‘What would my baby look like? What would she be like?"

Joy-Anna and Austin married in 2017, and welcomed their son Gideon — who is now 2 years old — the following year. "Every child is such a precious gift from God," Joy-Anna told Us in August 2017, after finding out they were expecting their first child. "I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!"