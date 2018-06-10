Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Their First Child

The Duggar family just grew again! Kendra and Joseph Duggar welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Garrett David Duggar, on Friday.

The Duggar family initially made the announcement Saturday on their Instagram page.

Garrett was born at 1:36 p.m. on Friday, weighing 7 lbs 8 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy! Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement on the family’s website.

“No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today,” Kendra and Joseph added. “Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

The Counting On couple was quick to become parents after tying the knot in September. In December 2017, they announced via Us Weekly that they were expecting their first child together.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the TLC stars told the publication. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Two months later, the couple revealed that they were having a baby boy in a blue smoke-filled sex reveal that they posted on social media.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy! Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” Joseph and Kendra said in a statement on the family website at the time.

The 19-year-old mother revealed that the early days of her pregnancy were not ideal during a TLC video released in February.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” she said.

Kendra added that while initially thought she was “gonna have a girl,” since learning she would be the mom of a boy she became “excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

“I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar,” Joseph added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Counting On