Kendra and Joe Duggar Expecting Second Child

Less than a year after welcoming their first child together, Counting On‘s Joe Duggar and wife Kendra are expecting a second baby.

The couple, who welcomed son Garrett in June of 2018, announced in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 11, that their family of three will be expanding to a family of four later this year.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple told the outlet. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first child just a year later, with baby Garrett joining the ever-expanding Duggar family in June of 2018. They had announced their pregnancy just three months after they tied the knot.

“During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” they said at the time. “Wow, it’s so exciting!!! We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!”

Documented on the family’s popular TLC series, Counting On, Kendra was able to experience her first pregnancy alongside her mother, Christine Caldwell, who was also pregnant with her eighth child at the time.

“My mom recently found out that she’s expecting,” Kendra said on the series. “So we’ve been having fun talking about all the pregnancy moments that we’ve been experiencing together.”

Her mother added that it was “super neat to be expecting at the same time…we’re excited” and that it was “super neat to think that our littles are only going to be five months apart.”

Just as with her last pregnancy, Kendra will not be going this pregnancy alone. The couple are not the only members of the TLC family with a baby on the way, as Joseph’s sister, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, is expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald.

The Seewalds, who married in 2015, are also parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 23-months. Baby Seewald is expected to arrive in June.