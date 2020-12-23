'Counting On': Jessa Duggar at the Center of More Pregnancy Rumors

✖

Could Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's family of five soon be expanding to a family of six? Some Counting On fans certainly seem to think so. After welcoming her youngest child, daughter Ivy Jane, back in May of 2019, some Duggar family fans seem to think the TLC personality is pregnant with baby No. 4.

Speculation that there could be another Duggar baby on the way was sparked last week after Seewald's sister, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth took to Instagram to show off her holiday gathering with her sisters. Along with Forsyth and Seewald, Duggar matriarch Michelle, sisters Johanna, Jordyn, Josie, and Jennifer, and sister-in-laws Abbie, Lauren, Kendra, and Anna, as well as several others, were in attendance. The girls did a few holiday crafts, drank a little ho cocoa, and ate some Chick-fil-A during the "all-girls" party.

Forsyth was eager to highlight the fun and festive day, sharing a gallery of images from the festivities with her 1 million Instagram followers. Along with photos of the Duggar grandkids and some present opening, she also shared a photo of the girls holding up the wreathes they had decorated. The image seemed suspicious for some, who noted the way in which Seewald held her wreath so that it covered her torso, quickly prompting pregnancy speculation.

In the comments section, which quickly filled with a flurry of speculation, one person said Seewald "is definitely pregnant and hiding it," something several others seemed to agree with. Another Counting On fan, also taking note of the way in which the mom of thee held the wreath, questions, "is Jessa pregnant? Interesting placement of the wreath." Somebody else candidly wrote, "Jessa's preggo," a comment which received numerous replies of agreement.

Not everyone was on board with the rumors, though, noting that Seewald was not the only one to hold the wreath in front of her torso. Many noted that almost all of the Duggar women held their wreaths at belly-level. Others simply said it was not fans' place to make such assumptions, and that "if she announces she is... then she is. Is she doesn't then she's not."

Seewald, who is also mom to sons Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, has been at the center of such rumors numerous times in the time since welcoming little Ivy. Over the summer, after fan speculation erupted yet again, she quickly shut down the rumors, replying to one fan who asked if she would soon be announcing a fourth pregnancy, "there's no baby behind the bump — only tacos. Thanks for asking."