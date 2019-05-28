‘Counting On’ Sister Jessa Duggar and Husband Ben Seewald Welcome Third Child

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald have added their first baby girl to their family.

The Counting On family announced to Us Weekly that Ivy Jane Seewald was born at home on Sunday, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” the couple told the magazine, explaining that their sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, were born at nearly 10 pounds and close to 9 pounds, respectively. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

The two also shared a photo of baby Ivy, which you can see here.

Just last week, Jessa shared a baby bump update, noting that her third pregnancy had “flown by.”

“Had to get another quick bump pic because we’re so near the end!” she captioned the photo which showed her baby belly perfectly in a salmon T-shirt dress. “#BabySeewald3 will be 38 weeks tomorrow!”

“I honestly can’t believe it,” she continued. “It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??”

In January, the parents announced that they were expecting another baby.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa, 26, told Us Weekly at the time, adding that they didn’t know the baby’s sex yet. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

“We realize that … we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!” Ben said. “We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

The two got married in November 2014 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Counting On will return to TLC this fall.