Controversial '90 Day Fiance' Couple Reveals They're Married

One of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial couples is married! Ben and Mahogany, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5, returned for an update on their life together during Monday's 90 Day Diaries, revealing that they had tied the knot in a civil ceremony even after fans watched the 23-year-old Peru resident ghost the 53-year-old Michigan native over and over during their original season.

Ben and Mahogany ended up finding their way back to one another, tying the knot just a few months ago in an ocean-front ceremony. "Our civil ceremony was just brilliant, I could not believe how beautiful it was," Ben told the camera in Monday's episode as photos of the wedding showed on screen. "But we are still planning on having a religious ceremony."

There are still plenty of difficulties ahead for the duo, however. "Even though we are married, Mahogany still needs me to build trust with her," Ben continued. "We're just going through a really difficult transition. I've gone about six months without a really good job and bills have been piling up of course. Things are extremely tight now and I'm doing everything I can right now to pay all the bills and for my next trip to Peru."

Ben was shown giving blood at a blood bank for money to buy plane tickets to visit his bride, noting, "Desperate men do desperate things." And while Ben was able to eventually scrounge together enough money to fly down to see Mahogany, she was still playing coy, not showing up where they had agreed to meet. Eventually, Ben did find his wife, and the two discussed having a religious ceremony in Peru, as he was unable to pay for her spousal visa. Mahogany didn't take the news well, saying she would lose interest in their relationship if Ben didn't prioritize her. "I literally had to go and give my blood — like, I was trying to earn money in every situation I could," Ben argued.

Mahogany nevertheless wondered what Ben would do if she changed her mind about the wedding. "I would be heartbroken," he told her. "But I have found something real with you. And I've never loved someone like I love you. I'm willing to sacrifice a lot to make this work. Honestly, whatever it takes because I've never found something this good." Mahogany didn't return the expression of love, but told her husband, "I can tell."