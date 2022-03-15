’90 Day Fiance’ Star Arrested for Violating Probation on Drunk Driving Charges

90 Day Fiance franchise star Ben Rathbun was arrested for violating his probation related to a previous drunk driving arrest on Tuesday in Michigan. Rathbun, 53, was taken into custody at the Oakland County Jail after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, reports TMZ. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was booked at 12:21 a.m., with his bail set at $10,000. He is still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest stems from a September 2020 arrest on charges of driving while impaired and one count of driving with a suspended, revoked, or denied driver’s license, according to court records. In January 2021, he agreed to plead guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was supposed to be in court last month for a probation violation hearing, but he never showed up, reports InTouch Weekly. His next court date is scheduled for March 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rathbun is a former paster who appears in Before the 90 Days Season 5. The show tracked his relationship with Mahogany Roca, 24, of Peru. They were dating for about three months and he hoped the show’s cameras would capture their first in-person meeting. Rathbun’s friends believed Roca was trying to catfish him because they never even did a video chat.

Although his friends and family had reservations, Rathbun still went to Peru. Roca was not there to meet him at the airport, so it appeared his family’s concerns were confirmed. However, he decided to go to Roca’s hometown San Bartolo, where Roca met him at a restaurant. Some fans still believed she was trying to catfish him because she looked different from her social media photos. Roca said she was cautious about meeting Rathbun because her parents were concerned about his intentions.

Viewers have continued to see the ups and downs of their relationship. Roca took Rathbun to her apartment, but he believed she didn’t really live there because there were no photos of her or her family anywhere. When Rathbun met Roca’s parents, her mother said Roca was really two years younger than Rathbun thought. They continued seeing each other though, even going to a Peruvian desert town for a romantic getaway. After Rathbun explained his romantic past, it looked like their relationship was coming to an end.

In the trailer for the March 20 episode, Rathbun said he was still interested in pursuing the relationship. “Despite how poorly this trip has gone, I’m still in this,” he told the cameras. “God placed her in my heat and as long as she’s there, I need to pursue this thing.” In a twist though, a strange man answered Roca’s hotel room door. Fans will have to watch the new episode to see what happens. Before the 90 Days airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.