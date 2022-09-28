'90 Day Fiance' Star Arrested on Bench Warrant

90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathbun has spoken out about his bench warrant arrest. TMZ initially reported in March that Rathbun was charged with OWI (operating while intoxicated) and driving with a suspended license early Tuesday morning. It turned out that Rathbun had been arrested for OWI and driving with a suspended license in 2020 but was sentenced to 18 months probation in January 2021.The outlet later wrote that Rathbun missed his probation violation hearing on Feb. 7, and the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Rathbun's bond was set at $10,000.

Rathbun discussed his recent probation violation booking and OWI arrest with InTouch. As he recalled, it all began when he went to help a couple at a Red Roof Inn. "In September of 2020, I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn, and when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine, I stupidly accepted. When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours." "Apparently, they had spiked the drink," he continued. "The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the curb, disabling my car. The police did a breathalyzer and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system."

The drug Flubromazolam is described online as a treatment for anxiety, panic disorders, and insomnia. Rathbun was sentenced to fines and 18 months probation for his first arrest, community service, educational courses, counseling, and random drug tests. The legal troubles Rathbun experienced weren't his last. Ultimately, the reality star was arrested after this Red Roof Inn episode in 2020, which led to his probation. After violating probation, he was arrested a second time in March 2022. Rathbun explained how he had been dismissed from his job at the Michigan Lupus Foundation due to the second violation.

"I met all the requirements and never had a positive test. However, when the court allowed me to move to another state, they mailed a summons to the wrong address. It was my fault because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices, but by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment. So a warrant was issued for my arrest. I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself in to the court, and spent a night in jail."

The reality star's relationship story on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days centered on the 52-year-old father of four meeting his 22-year-old South American girlfriend, Mahogany Roca, online. TMZ said it is uncertain if Roca was with Rathbun or in the country when he was arrested, but reported that the two had been dating then. Last month, the two announced their engagement on their joint YouTube channel, with Rathbun purchasing an 18-carat white gold ring in Limas in the video. "I'm in love with this just like I'm in love with Mahogany," he says. He adds that nobody believed in him and Roca, and no one thought it was possible, "but I am going to make her my wife." Roca and Rathbun were spotted filming in Peru at the end of July, and now that they are engaged, Roca is planning to move to the U.S., which means they may appear on the upcoming tenth season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.