Christina Hall Slams Estranged Husband Josh Hall's 'Hope' Message

Christina Hall had a fiery response to estranged husband Josh Hall's message about hope. The HGTV star, 41, posted a scathing takedown of her ex's Instagram Story after he shared a photo of a massive sculpture spelling out "HOPE," implying that Josh is hoping for more money than she's already offered in their divorce settlement.

Sharing the same photo on her own Story, the Christina on the Coast star wrote, "I 'HOPE' she pays me millions more than what she's already offered me." A source close to Josh insisted to TMZ that the photo had nothing to do with Christina, however, and is a statue outside of a cancer facility treatment where his friend is being treated.

Josh, who tied the knot with Christina in a private October 2021 ceremony, filed for divorce from the Flip or Flop alum on July 15, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and asking for spousal support from his ex. On July 24, Christina responded to his filing with one of her own, requesting that neither she nor Josh be allowed to request support.

She also alleged in an ex parte filing that Josh mishandled money from her two rental homes in Tennessee, instructing a property manager to transfer $35,000 in rent payments to his personal bank account the day after she told him she wanted to end their marriage on July 7.

(Photo: Christina Hall and Josh Hall - Getty Images)

Christina also took to her Instagram Story following her split, slamming Josh as an "insecure man with a large ego" and promising their divorce didn't come as suddenly as people might think. " Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be .....," she wrote in a statement.

The designer continued, "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise,'" concluding, "For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal......."