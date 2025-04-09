Mickey Rourke Makes Homophobic Comments About JoJo Siwa on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Mickey Rourke is in danger of being removed from Celebrity Big Brother UK after receiving a warning from the production team.

The actor and former boxer made homophobic comments to JoJo Sita, who is a lesbian.

An exchange between the two went poorly on Wednesday night’s episode of the series, according to the BBC. Rourke, who is 72, asked the 21-year-old Siwa if she liked boys or girls, to which she responded girls. Rourke then replied, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” She fired back, saying “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Later on, Rourke made a comment about how he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” which was overheard by Siwa, who accused him of homophobia. Rourke then said “I need a f–,” supposedly referring to smoking a cigarette, then looked at Siwa and said “I’m not talking to you.”

After these events, Rourke was pulled into a confessional booth where the Big Brother producers told him his language was “offensive and unacceptable,” and that “Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house.”

Rourke said, in response: “I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

He then apologized to Siwa, who informed him it was “not an acceptable word.” “I want to apologize,” he responded. “I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it.”