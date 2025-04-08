Bravo’s ‘Next Gen NYC’ First Look Stars Children of Iconic ‘Real Housewives’

Get ready for the next generation of Bravo stars.

Next Gen NYC, premiering on Bravo on June 3, gives viewers a new perspective on the children of some of the most iconic Real Housewives stars as they and their friends navigate young adulthood in New York City.

Next Gen NYC stars Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann; RHOA alum Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss; Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks Marks; and Ava Dash, the daughter of music executive Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy.

Also joining the cast are some fresh faces, including model and influencer Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, “New York’s ultimate Gen Z it-girl” Georgia McCann, Biermann’s on-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, and crypto trader Charlie Zakkour. Brooks’ sister, Chloe Marks, will also make appearances to “[shake] up the group dynamic.”

“Next Gen NYC follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time,” the show’s official description teases. “Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first.”

Bronson Farr/Bravo

The synopsis continues, “Together, they’ll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions.”

Next Gen NYC premieres Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Next Gen NYC is produced by 9th Degree Productions. Michaline Babich, Shari Levine, David O’Connell, Chaz Morgan, Michelle Schiefen, Lauren Nathan and Ariel Algus executive produce.