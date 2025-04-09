Rylee Arnold will not be returning to the Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour this year after being sidelined by an injury.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the sad news after first getting injured during the March 27 show in Salt Lake City, Utah.



“Hi guys. I just wanted to give you an injury, ankle update,” Arnold said in a video update. “Sadly, my doctor did not OK me to get back to dancing right now, and I will not be returning for the extension of the tour, which is just so sad. I’m going to be resting and healing at this time to make sure that my ankle properly gets healed and returns back to the way it was.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Arnold, who joined DWTS in Season 32 in 2023, continued that while she is “so sad” to miss the rest of the tour, she assured “all of you guys who are going are going to have so much fun.”

“It’s a show that I am just so proud of, so inspired by. Every single one of the dancers is the most talented people I know,” she continued. “So it is such an amazing show. And I’m sad I can’t do these last nine shows for you guys, but I know that I need to take this time to heal, make sure my ankle gets back to where it needs to be. All of your guys’ love and support has meant the absolute world to me and I cannot wait to see you guys again and to get back dancing. I love you all. Bye.”

(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Arnold, who finished in fourth place with partner Stephen Nedoroscik during the ABC dance competition’s most recent season, first shared the news of her injury on March 28, revealing that she sprained her ankle during her hometown show.

“I’m sure you have heard or probably saw last night at the Salt Lake City show I injured and sprained my ankle in one of my dances and was not able to continue dancing and do my dances for the rest of the show,” she said on Instagram. “But good news, it’s not broken, it’s sprained. I just need to take this time to heal and make sure that I can return back to the show.”