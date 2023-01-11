Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire in Tennessee

Christina Hall recently opened up about her eventual retirement plans and revealed that she and her husband Josh will retire in Tennessee. Speaking to PEOPLE, Hall praised the southern state, saying, "It's the best. It's definitely where we'll retire."

She went on to add, "I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to." She also clarified, "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan." For the moment, the HGTV star's primary residence is in Newport Beach, California, but she makes regular trips to Nashville due to filming for her new series, Christina in the Country. Notably, Hall is mother to three children: daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa; and 3-year-old son Hudson whom she shares with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"I've been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start," Hall continued. "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different." One thing she is looking forward to about Southern living is having donkeys and goats living on the farm with her family. "They're extra cute," she said. "But they also keep the chickens safe and control the foliage on the property."

Speaking about her and Josh's ability to work together, Hall explained, "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game." She also shared that her husband "has very Southern values" after having previously lived in Texas, as well as California. "And that's been really good for [Brayden and Hudson] too. Really getting them outdoors."

Hall stated that her sons "idolize" their stepdad, as he is "very hands-on" at the farmhouse doing work like chopping down trees. "The boys just love being involved, especially Hudson," she said. "He just follows Josh around asking, 'Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?'" The series premiere of Christina in the Country, "Taking on Tennessee," is set to debut on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 pm ET, on HGTV.