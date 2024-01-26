Christina Hall Addresses Rumor That She Won't Work With Women

Christina Hall is shutting down rumors about her working relationships with women. The HGTV personality, 40, took to Instagram Thursday to share a shot from an "impromptu work dinner" with husband Josh Hall and some of her "favorites," clarifying a rumor she recently heard about herself in the caption.

"Side note," she continued. "Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is..." The Christina on the Coast star added, "I've always worked with females so that's a load of s- and highly offensive. My current Christina on the Coast team is the most fun and on point it's ever been and I see a lot of females here. So to those who love to throw stones that's just your own internal struggle."

The Flip or Flop alum is no stranger to shutting things down, calling out a rude follower who asked if she was pregnant after she shared a photo with her husband and three kids – daughter Taylor, 13, and sons Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4 – wishing fans a "happy, healthy, prosperous 2024." When one person asked in the comment section, "Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" Christina clapped back with an eye-roll emoji, "No. It's called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids."

In January 2023, Christina told PEOPLE that while she will "allow [herself] a little time to be upset" at negative comments online, the older she gets, the less impact they have on her. "I think the older I get, the less I care," she said at the time. "I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

"The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth," she explained, sharing that she'll often choose to remember during difficult times, "I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone."