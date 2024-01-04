Christina Hall Reacts to Pregnancy Speculation After Fan's Rude Comment

Christina Hall is shutting down pregnancy speculation after calling out a fan's rude comment. While the 40-year-old HGTV star posted a new series of black-and-white family photos to her Instagram Sunday to wish her followers a "happy, healthy, prosperous 2024," some of her fans thought she was hinting at a different kind of development coming in the new year.

"Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" one rude fan commented on the photos, which feature the Christina on the Coast star wearing a long dark dress while posting with husband Josh Hall and her three kids – daughter Taylor, 13, and sons Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4. Christina was quick to clap back in response, adding an eye-roll emoji as she wrote, "No. It's called not sucking in my tummy after having three kids."

Josh was also in the comments defending his wife, responding to a fan who wrote, "Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4." Josh responded, "No shot. 3 is more than enough for us. Maybe another pup though!" Josh wasn't the only one taking up for Christina, as the Flip or Flop alum had plenty of followers coming to her rescue as well. "Women are allowed to let their body relax and be naturally posed!" one person wrote. "Don't let their comment get to you, you look beautiful." Another commenter added in response, "How about we DON'T make comments like this one."

Christina and Josh tied the knot in private back in April 2022 after dating for just one year. Prior to her marriage to Josh, Christina was married to Ant Anstead. She and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson together but split in 2021. Prior to Anstead, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares her two oldest kids, from 2009 to 2018.

After tying the knot with Josh, Christina told Us Weekly that she was working on co-parenting with her exes, and that while Josh made a great stepfather, they weren't looking to add to their brood. "That door is closed," she joked in July. "We talked about that when we met. We're just too busy, and I don't feel like that's fair." Christina had a similar sentiment in January 2023 during an interview with PEOPLE, saying that when it comes to growing their family, "our hands are full." She added, "We're done here. I can't even imagine that. I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."