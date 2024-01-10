Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Lived in Halfway House After Christina Hall Divorce

Tarek El Moussa has revealed that his divorce from Christina Hall affected him so deeply that he lived in a halfway house afterward because he required around-the-clock supervision. During an appearance on a recent episode of The Jeff Fenster Show podcast, El Moussa spoke candidly about the dark period surrounding his split from Hall, saying, "When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places... I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that."

El Moussa went on to explain that he knew he "needed 24-hour care" but "didn't know where to go." He eventually decided to check himself into an institution that provides social, psychiatric, and medical services. "It was pretty bad," he confessed, "because I had lost everything-it felt like-overnight." Reflecting back on his marriage to Hall, the HGTV star shared that he felt like there was a "dark cloud over me" for a year prior to filing for divorce.

"I wasn't the best guy. I wasn't the best husband," El Moussa also admitted. "Wasn't the best father, wasn't the best son, wasn't the best friend. I just wasn't the best human." While being transparent that he was "going through a lot at the time," El Moussa still expressed that he made "no excuses" for his behavior. "My actions were not the best," he said.

Hall and El Moussa were married from 2009 until 2018 and share two children together. The pair began hosting Flip or Flop in 2013 and continued working together for four years after their split. The show eventually ended its run in 2022. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead, with hom she shares one son, before they divorced in 2021. She is now married to Joshua Hall.

El Moussa is in a new chapter of life as well. He married Heather Rae Young in 2021, and the two welcomed their first child in 2023. The couple first shared the news of their baby's birth on Instagram, with Us Weekly later publishing a special message from the doting dad. "Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time," Tarek said.

"Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor," he continued. "I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother." Tarek went on to say that their baby's birth was "truly a special moment" for both him and Heather. "We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5," he continued. "My heart has grown even bigger and I'm feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet."