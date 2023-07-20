HGTV Renews Christina Hall's 'Christina on the Coast' and 'Christina in the Country' for New Seasons

Get ready for more of Christina Hall! HGTV announced Thursday that both of the real estate expert and designer's shows – Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country - had been renewed for new seasons. Christina on the Coast will return with 12 new episodes, while Christina in the Country has been renewed for six new episodes, all of which are slated to premiere in 2024.

Hall's cross-country adventures take the HGTV star from Southern California to Tennessee, as the busy mom of three expands her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender while still managing to spend time with her husband, Josh Hall, and three kids. Hall shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

"Christina has an exceptional ability to capture our audience with her zest for new experiences, relatable family life and inspiring design style," said Loren Ruch, Head of Content at HGTV in a statement. "Her popular series have brought millions of fans alongside her journey, and we'll keep rooting her on as the next chapter unfolds." Hall added in a statement on her Instagram, "Super excited to share- @hgtv has picked up new seasons of #ChristinaontheCoast and #ChristinaintheCountry!! Designing and flipping cross-country... gonna be another busy year!"

Currently, the Flip or Flop alum lives primarily in Newport Beach, California, but she makes regular trips to Tennessee, where she and her husband plan to retire. Hall called the Nashville area "the best" in a January interview with PEOPLE, adding, "I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to." She clarified, "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan."

The current season of Christina on the Coast is airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, and fans can see Hall in HGTV's new series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, fans can watch past seasons of Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country on Max.