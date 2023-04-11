Christina Hall Addresses Rumor She 'Stole' Her Kids for Easter

Christina Hall has openly addressed a rumor that she "stole" her kids from their fathers for Easter. Hall is mother to three children: 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden with first ex-husband Tarek el Moussa, and 3-year-old Hudson with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead. According to PEOPLE, Hall spent the recent holiday with her children in Tennessee, and shared some photos on Instagram.

After receiving comments from fans and followers, Hall spoke out and clarified: "For everyone confused.. we do NOT live in Tennessee." She added, "We live in California ... we have a second home in Tennessee." Hall then offered, "For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids ... false info. We just frequently visit our home away from home."

The new comments come months after Hall and Anstead reached a major custody decision for their son. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple officially agreed to a shared-custody plan, for Hudson, which removed any need for a trial, so the pair did not have to face off in a courtroom over the matter. The outlet reports that, on Nov. 18, Superior Court of California Judge Lee Gabriel, in Orange County, signed off on the agreement to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.

Notably, PEOPLE states that this was the agreement when Hall — formerly Christina Haack — and Anstead's divorce was finalized in June 2021. The legal paperwork was filed by Hall's legal team, but had been approved by Anstead and his attorneys beforehand. As part of the agreement, the pair will swap off holidays, like Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, with the widow beginning on the Wednesday before each holiday and running through the following Monday.

In late April, it was reported that Anstead has accused Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claimed, at the time, that she had only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months. In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead later fired some new claims at Hall, alleging that she is "exploiting" their 3-year-old son Harrison for paid content posts online. Us Weekly reports that, in legal filings, Anstead expressed concern about Harrison's exposure to social media and reality TV. "The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that 'set' is Christina's home) are innumerable and well documented," Anstead stated, referring to Hall's, 39, upcoming new reality series.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth," he continued. "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content."