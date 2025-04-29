Christina Haack Responds to Rumor She Cheated on Ex-Husband Josh Hall

Christina Haack, star of Christina on the Coast, has directly addressed speculation surrounding the timeline of her relationship with boyfriend Christopher Larocca, which began after her separation from Josh Hall last year. The HGTV personality is firmly denying accusations that her current romance began while she was still married to her third husband.

Haack’s representative recently issued a definitive statement to the Daily Mail clarifying the chronology of events: “Christina was separated when she met Chris.” The spokesperson further characterized allegations made by Larocca’s ex-partner Andrea Deanna as “false allegations and spread lies” regarding potential infidelity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The controversy emerged when Deanna suggested both Haack and Larocca had been unfaithful in their previous relationships before beginning their romance together. However, Larocca’s representative has “categorically” rejected these claims, explaining to the Daily Mail that his relationship with Deanna concluded before he began seeing Haack. The representative specifically refuted allegations about a June meeting between the couple, stating: “Any statement that they met in June is untrue.”

Meanwhile, Hall’s camp appears less fazed by the rumors surrounding his former marriage. Hall’s representative noted to the Daily Mail they were “not surprised” by the speculation, adding: “What’s surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We’ve been awaiting this question.”

The infidelity rumors come amid ongoing revelations about the deterioration of Haack and Hall’s relationship before their divorce filing in July 2024. During a January episode of The Flip Off, Haack disclosed concerning details about their marriage dynamics, claiming Hall “doesn’t like me” and “calls me cocky.” She further revealed that her older children, Taylor (14) and Brayden (9), from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, had encouraged her to leave the relationship, telling her “he’s not nice to me.”

In more recent comments, Haack expressed relief following their separation during an episode of Christina on the Coast. When asked by friend Cassie Schienle if she felt “a weight’s been lifted” since Hall’s departure, Haack candidly responded: “Because Josh is gone? Yes, a 220-lb weight.” She elaborated that “the house is so much better, the kids are so happy,” and “everyone in this household is thriving” since the split.

Haack also shared her perspective on the relationship’s failure despite her efforts: “I truly tried to make that work and tried to give him the self-help tools, tried to keep him busy and tried to say, ‘Why don’t we start flipping houses?’ and all those things.” She concluded, “No matter what, you can’t make someone else happy; they can only make themselves happy.”

Both Haack and Hall have moved forward romantically since their separation. Hall has begun a relationship with Stephanie Gabrys, while Haack continues seeing Larocca despite the controversy surrounding their relationship’s beginnings. This marks Haack’s third divorce, following previous marriages to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, with whom she shares her three children.