Christina Haack Posts Sweet Photo of Sons Amid Ant Anstead Custody Fight

HGTV star Christina Haack is embroiled in a custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead, but it hasn't stopped her from sharing loving snaps of her children on social media. Haack and Anstead share a son, Hudson, while she also has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Despite this, Haack still shows that her kids and family are special to her and bonding together. In a new photo, Hudson and Brayden are seen with the older one holding the younger brother's hand, with Haack captioning the photo, saying, "Occasionally Instagram is reality. Brotherly love." It earned her some points with fans, who proceeded to cheer her on in the comments.

"Look at those sweet faces! Boys sure do love their mama!" one fan wrote. "Christina don't let anyone get you down! Your a perfect mom!" another added. "Handsome and cute boys...both of you...kis and hug from afar honey," a third wrote.

The custody fight first surfaced back in April when Anstead filed for emergency full custody of the couple's son, hoping to change the initial custody agreement between the former couple. Anstead claims that Haack, now Hall, after her recent marriage to Joshua Hall, was a poor parent and did not disclose Hudson's COVID-19 diagnosis, claiming it was the spark that infected his current partner, Renee Zellweger.

He also alleged that his ex's past use of hallucinogenic Bufo Alvarius toad venom was one example of why she wasn't a fit parent, alleging Haack spent only "nine full days each momth." The HGTV star responded to her former husband, expressing her disappointment. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," Haack told US Weekly after the filing went public.

After Anstead's filing was dismissed, Haack filed her own petition over custody. "I have read the declaration of Mr. Anstead and was shocked to see the false allegations against me," the court documents read. "And his belief that he has been failing to protect our son by sharing custodial time with me. I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson's best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court."

She also alleged that Anstead's decision was made "in attempt to smear my good name and tarnish my image." "His attempt to mislead the court is transparent when presented with thee true facts," the filing continued.