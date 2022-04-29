Judge Rules on Ant Anstead's Emergency Order for Full Custody of Son With Christina Hall

✖

Ant Anstead filed an emergency order requesting full custody of the son he shares with Christina Hall, and a judge has ruled on the matter. According to PEOPLE, a California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's request for sole custody of two-year-old Hudson. The judge stated that Anstead's request was denied because he did not effectively prove Hudson's well-being was in immediate jeopardy, and he did not give Hall sufficient notice of his filing.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Anstead is accusing Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claims that she has only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months. In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Anstead and Hall first began dating in 2017. They married in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. The couple separated in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021. The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, with Anstead telling PEOPLE last year, "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa." Later in 2021, Hall told the outlet, "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."

In September 2020, Haack announced that she and Anstead had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce. They have both since gone on to new relationships, with Hall remarrying earlier in April, saying "I do's" with realtor Joshua Hall. Anstead has been dating actress Renee Zellweger for roughly a year, after the two met while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.