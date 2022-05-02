Christina Hall's Husband Speaks out After Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody

✖

Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall is speaking out after the Flip or Flop alum's ex-husband Ant Anstead filed for full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson. One day after Anstead filed documents in court alleging he had been the "primary parent" of his son with the Christina on the Coast star, Josh took to Instagram with a lengthy Instagram caption alluding to the custody battle.

"Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy," Josh began, referring to Hudson as well as Christina's 6-year-old son Brayden and 11-year-old daughter Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. "What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids (sic) biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it's not easy on youngsters, but in todays (sic) world sadly, it's pretty common," he continued. "So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma." Josh continued to praise Christina as "very driven" and a "positive influence" in her children's lives.

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," he said. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth." The realtor concluded, "I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that's the case."

Anstead and the HGTV star were granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July, but in the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host's custody filing, he claimed Christina had spent an "average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of 7 full days per month in 2022" with their son. Last week, a judge denied Anstead's emergency application because he failed to prove the custody arrangement needed to be changed immediately, and the two parents will now plead their case during a hearing set for June 28.