Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson With Ex-Wife Christina Hall

In a surprising legal move, Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his two-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. According to TMZ, Anstead has accused Hall of being a negligent parent on multiple occasions. He also claims that she has only spent "9 full days each month" with Hudson over the past 20 months.

In response, Hall told TMZ, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them." Anstead and Hall first began dating in 2017. They married in 2018 and welcomed Hudson in 2019. The couple separated in 2020, with their divorce being finalized in 2021.

The pair had seemingly been co-parenting Hudson amicably, with Anstead telling PEOPLE last year, "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa." Later in 2021, Hall told the outlet, "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."

In September 2020, Haack announced that she and Anstead had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

They have both since gone on to new relationships, with Hall remarrying earlier in April, saying "I do's" with realtor Joshua Hall. Anstead has been dating actress Renee Zellweger for roughly a year, after the two met while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. Speaking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained, "Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there," Anstead explained. "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld."

Anstead's Joyride co-host Cristy Lee jumped in as well, joking, "I mean, honestly I'm disappointed because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards. I was like, 'Wait, Ant, what?'" Lee added, "But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there."