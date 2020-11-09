Christina Anstead Seeking Joint Legal Custody of Son Hudson With Ex Ant Following Divorce

✖

Christina Anstead is seeking joint legal custody of Hudson London, her 14-month-old son with estranged husband, Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star, 37, and the 41-year-old Wheeler Dealers host revealed plans to separate in September. Anstead officially filed for divorce from Ant in Orange County, California, on Nov. 3.

Anstead is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, according to documents obtained by InTouch Weekly on Friday. According to the documents, the two are not seeking spousal support and are paying their own attorney's fees. Anstead listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The new documents were filed just a day after Anstead took to Instagram to slam allegations that she is an "absent mother."

The Christina on the Coast star is an active Instagram user but does not always share photos with her children, so some trolls began criticizing her for not spending time with them. "Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling," Anstead wrote. "When I get told, 'You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that."

Anstead and Ant were married for almost two years and welcomed Hudson in September 2019. Anstead announced their plans to split on Instagram on Sept. 18. The two are "grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she wrote at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

This will be the second divorce for both TV hosts. Ant was previously married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017, and they are parents to two teenage children. Anstead was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and they share son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10. Despite Anstead's divorce from El Moussa, the two continue to host their HGTV series, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Last week, HGTV picked up Flip or Flop for a 10th season, which will air next year. In her statement on the news, Anstead thanked HGTV for "sticking with us through it all" and thanked the viewers for their support. "It really does take a village," Anstead wrote. "And mostly THANK YOU to all of you for watching throughout the years and making it such a hit. Much love."