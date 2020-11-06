'Flip or Flop' Renewed for Season 10 at HGTV With Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa

✖

There's more Flip or Flop coming our way! Former married couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa announced Thursday that HGTV had ordered a tenth season of their house-flipping show, which they just recently started filming. Both Anstead and El Moussa shared the big news on their respective Instagrams, reflecting on the past 10 years of their lives since they first debuted the hit show.

"As I think of the words to use for this announcement I realize how far we’ve come," El Moussa wrote. "A decade of working on tv, over 140 episodes filmed, almost 600 houses flipped. 10 years ago I was a broke 29 year old and today and I’m posting this message to millions of people." Continuing that you "never know where life is gonna take you," El Moussa quipped that for Flip or Flop fans, that journey will take them to their remote to DVR the 10th season. "That’s the announcement! [Christina Anstead] and I just started shooting all new episodes of Flip or Flop," he added. "It’s been a wild ride and it’s still going!"

Anstead began her post with an acknowledgement that sharing the good news "feels weird" after filing for divorce from husband Ant Anstead earlier this week, but said she was "excited" to announce the show's renewal.

"My goal was always a decade of tv. It’s a big accomplishment in this industry and something [Tarek El Moussa and I are both proud of," she wrote. "It has been one hell of a ride. I love the fact that [daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5] will get to look back at this journey and watch themselves grow up."

Thanking HGTV for "sticking with us through it all" and her production team for all their work on the show, Anstead concluded with thanks to the people to tune in to watch. "It really does take a village," she noted. "And mostly THANK YOU to all of you for watching throughout the years and making it such a hit. Much love."

While a specific season premiere date has yet to be announced, the 15-episode Season 10 is slated for premiere in late 2021, reports Deadline. "Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force," said Jane Latman, president at HGTV said in a statement to the outlet. "Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next."