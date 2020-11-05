Christina Anstead Blasts Claims She's an 'Absent Mother' Amid Divorce From Ant Anstead

✖

Christina Anstead is over the accusations that she isn't a good mother amid her divorce from husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star is a mother to three, sharing daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 14 months, with Ant. But just because she doesn't share photos of her kids online every day doesn't mean she's an "absent mother," as some of her social media followers claim.

"Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling," the Christina on the Coast star wrote on Instagram Thursday, Nov. 5. "When I get told, 'You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that."

The HGTV star clarified that even if you don't see her kids on social media, she is "with them" and "present" before urging her followers to go easy on her fellow moms and dads. "Stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose," she wrote. "My point being when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt." Earlier in her emotional post, Christina admitted that this year has been "incredibly isolating," and that not being able to see friends and co-workers makes "it all feels like s—."

Christina's candid post came one day after she filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers host, whom she wed in December 2018. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she announced in September of their split. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Ant has also asked fans to back off when it comes to their personal lives amid the split, begging fans on social media at the end of September to "please stop trying to diagnose from afar," calling it "not fair" to anyone. "Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace," he continued, asking only for "compassion and kindness" from his followers.