Ant Anstead Jokes He Can't Hold Onto a Job or 'My Wives' After Sudden 'Wheeler Dealers' Exit, Christina Anstead Split

✖

Ant Anstead is keeping a sense of humor when it comes to the changes in his life. Amid his divorce from his wife of fewer than two years, Christina Anstead, the mechanic announced Monday that he would be leaving the cast of Wheeler Dealers, the car show on which he has appeared since 2017 and for which he made a move from the U.K. to California.

On Instagram, Ant shared a clip of his conversation with his Marc "Elvis" Priestley, who will be replacing him on the show, and current co-star Mike Brewer, saying that while the show was returning to the U.K., he would be staying in the United States. "For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance," Brewer says to Ant. "There’s no, you know… People are gonna say, 'Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics' and all this nonsense." Ant chimes in jokingly, "People say that about me and my wives!"

After announcing that he and Christina were splitting in September, the Christina on the Coast star filed for divorce Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed. This is the second marriage for both members of the couple, who share 1-year-old son Hudson London. Ant was previously married for 12 years to Louise Herbert, with whom he shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, while Christina split from Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa in 2016. The HGTV couple shares son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, and continue to film their hit show.

Moving to Southern California, where he met Christina, from the U.K. for Wheeler Dealers was a "massive life change," Ant continued in his conversation with co-stars. "Obviously, moving countries is very difficult in itself, but moving countries and taking over an established show is kind of overwhelming." Ant and Brewer will appear in one more season together before Priestley joins the cast, but the father-of-three said he can't leave his life in the U.S. behind for now.

“Now that some years have passed, I’ve really settled in, but I really have established my life here. My world is here,” he continued. “I have a family, I have a baby, as you know.” He continued that he has a few "secret projects" in work in the U.S., including three new TV shows. "I’ve already started on them, but I can’t tell you what they are yet, because, you know how TV works,” he dished.