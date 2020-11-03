Christina Anstead Officially Files for Divorce From Estranged Husband Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ant Anstead. According to Us Weekly, Anstead filed the paperwork in an Orange County, California courthouse. The formal filing comes two months after Anstead revealed that she and Ant had split. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

