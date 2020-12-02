Christina Anstead Rocks Shades in Fabulous Car Selfie

✖

Christina Anstead recently took to Instagram to share a fabulous car selfie, in which she rocks a pair of classy black shades. In addition to the gorgeous photo, Anstead used the post's caption to explain that she and her Wellness Remodel cookbook co-author Cara Clark "are setting some goals for 2021," as 2020 is "quickly coming to a close." One of those goals is to "start posting more on" their Wellness Remodel Instagram page, as well as "doing more live videos."

Anstead then asked her followers, "What are some things regarding health, wellness, fitness etc you would like more info on?" She also shared that the book the pair wrote is available to buy online, adding, "It’s the perfect holiday gift as well." Anstead's posts has garnered a lot of comments, with one person replying, "Can we see a video on how you do that braid ?? I love that Christina." Another user added, "You look gorgeous! Excited for this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead)

Anstead has been through quite a lot of change this year. In September, she announced that she and her now-estranged husband Ant had separated. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

According to a previous report from Us Weekly, close friends of Christina and Ant were "shocked" at their separation news. Per an insider, most of those closest to them seemed to think that things between the two were good. "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," the insider told the outlet.

In the wake of the news, In Touch Weekly reported that Anstead first husband, Tarek El Moussa, had been giving her a lot of support. A source told the outlet that El Moussa — who is also her Flip or Flop co-star — "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife and her son with Ant. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the source said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."